Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1839 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1839 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

