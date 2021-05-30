Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
