Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
