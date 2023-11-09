Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1837
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint
