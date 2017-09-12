Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

