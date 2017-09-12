4 Pfennig 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)