4 Pfennig 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1834 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
592 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
