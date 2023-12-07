4 Pfennig 1834 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1834 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)