Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1832 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1832 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1832 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1832 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1832 D at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 580 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1832 D at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

