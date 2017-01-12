4 Pfennig 1832 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1832 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 23, 2003.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)