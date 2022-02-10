4 Pfennig 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3169 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)