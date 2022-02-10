Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1832 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1832 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3169 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1832 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1832 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

