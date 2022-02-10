Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1832
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3169 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
