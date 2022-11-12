Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1829 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1829 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place March 24, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
