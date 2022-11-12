Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1829 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1829 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1829 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1829 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place March 24, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1829 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1829 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

