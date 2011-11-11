Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1827 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1827 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1827 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4913 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1827 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1827 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1827 A at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1827 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

