4 Pfennig 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1827
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1827 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4913 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
