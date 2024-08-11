4 Pfennig 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1826 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 6, 2016.

Сondition VF (1)