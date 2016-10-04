Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1826 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1826 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1826 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1826 A at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 600 CZK
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1826 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1826 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1826 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1826 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search