Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1825 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1825 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place November 20, 1992.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1825 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search