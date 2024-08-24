4 Pfennig 1825 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1825 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 210. Bidding took place November 20, 1992.

Сondition XF (1)