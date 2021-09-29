Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1825 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1825 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1825 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

