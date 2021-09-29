4 Pfennig 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1825 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)