4 Pfennig 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1824 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)