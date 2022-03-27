Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1824 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1824 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1824 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1824 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1824 D at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1824 D at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

