Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
