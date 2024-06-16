Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 325. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1822 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 4 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search