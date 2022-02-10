4 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (2) No grade (1)