Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
4 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,09 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search