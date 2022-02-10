Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

4 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 4 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,09 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 4 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 380 RUB
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 4 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

