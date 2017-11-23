Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place November 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1840 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1840 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search