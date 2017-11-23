3 Pfennig 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1840 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64258 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place November 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)