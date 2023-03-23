Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1839 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1839 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1839 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1839 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

