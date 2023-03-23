Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1839 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1839 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
