Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1838 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1838 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1838 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
