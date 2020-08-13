Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1838 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1838
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1838 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search