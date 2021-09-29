Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1837 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1837 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1837 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 120. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1837 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

