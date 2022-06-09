Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1836 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1836 A at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1836 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search