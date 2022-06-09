3 Pfennig 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1)