3 Pfennig 1836 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1836
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1836 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
