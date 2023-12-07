Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1835 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1835 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1835 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1835 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1835 D at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1835 D at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

