Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search