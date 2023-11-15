Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1833 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1833 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1833 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

