3 Pfennig 1831 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1831
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
