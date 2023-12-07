Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1831 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1831 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 796 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1831 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
