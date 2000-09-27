3 Pfennig 1830 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1830 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4406 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 140. Bidding took place September 27, 2000.

Сondition AU (1)