Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1830 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search