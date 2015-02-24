Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1830 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1830 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1830 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1830 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1830 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1830 A at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1830 A at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1830 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

