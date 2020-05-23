Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1829
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1829 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search