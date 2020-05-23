3 Pfennig 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1829 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1361 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1)