3 Pfennig 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1828 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3646 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

