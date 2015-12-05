Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1828 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1828 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1828 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3646 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 D at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 D at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 DM
Price in auction currency 200 DEM

