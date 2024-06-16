Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1828 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1828 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1828 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1828 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1828 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

