3 Pfennig 1827 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1827 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place July 28, 2019.

