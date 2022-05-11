Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1826 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1826 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1826 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1826 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1399 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1826 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1826 D at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1826 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1826 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search