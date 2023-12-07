3 Pfennig 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1826 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition XF (3)