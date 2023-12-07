Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1826
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1826 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
