Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1826 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1826 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1826 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1826 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1826 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1826 A at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

