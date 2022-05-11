Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1825 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

