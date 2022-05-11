3 Pfennig 1825 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)