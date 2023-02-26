Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1825
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
