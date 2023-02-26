Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1825 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1825 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1825 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1825 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1825 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1825 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search