3 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
