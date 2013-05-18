Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1822 B - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Breslau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1822 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1822 B at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1822 B at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1822 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search