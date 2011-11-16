Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
3 Pfennig 1821 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,567 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1821
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1821 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
