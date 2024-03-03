Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

3 Pfennig 1821 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1821 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,567 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 3 Pfennig 1821 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 3 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Naumann - March 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1821 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Prussia 3 Pfennig 1821 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
