2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

