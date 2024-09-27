Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A Incuse Error - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A Incuse Error - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1821-1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1821 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search