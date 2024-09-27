Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1821-1840 A. Incuse Error (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Variety: Incuse Error
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1821-1840 with mark A. Incuse Error. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144. Bidding took place March 17, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search