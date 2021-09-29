Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1816 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1816 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1816 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1816 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1816 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

