2 Pfennig 1816 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,248 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1816
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1816 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 803 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
