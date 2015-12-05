2 Pfennig 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1814 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Сondition VF (2)