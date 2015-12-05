Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1814 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1814 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1814 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1814 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4620 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place March 12, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1814 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR

