Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,248 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
