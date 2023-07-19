2 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (2)