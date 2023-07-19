Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1810 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1810 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1810 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 42. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1810 A at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
