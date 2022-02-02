2 Pfennig 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1839 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)