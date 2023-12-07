2 Pfennig 1837 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1837 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 809 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)