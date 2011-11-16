Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1835 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1835 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1835 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1239 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Prussia 2 Pfennig 1835 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
