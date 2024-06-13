2 Pfennig 1832 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1832 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)