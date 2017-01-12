Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1830 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1830 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1830 A - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1830 with mark A. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1830 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1830 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

