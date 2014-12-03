Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1828 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1828 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1828 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1828 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3020 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ibercoin (1)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1828 D at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1828 All Prussian coins Prussian copper coins Prussian coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search