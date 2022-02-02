2 Pfennig 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1823 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)