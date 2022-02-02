Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Pfennig 1823 D (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1823 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Pfennig 1823 D - Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,045 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1823 with mark D. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1823 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Prussia 2 Pfennig 1823 D at auction Künker - March 12, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

