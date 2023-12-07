Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,045 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1822
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Breslau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
