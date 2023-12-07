2 Pfennig 1822 B (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Pfennig 1822 with mark B. This copper coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Breslau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)